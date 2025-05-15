Are Business Services Stocks Lagging FirstCash (FCFS) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

FirstCash Holdings is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 270 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FirstCash Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FCFS' full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, FCFS has gained about 24.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 3.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that FirstCash Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, OppFi Inc. (OPFI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 58%.

For OppFi Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 27.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, FirstCash Holdings belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.8% so far this year, so FCFS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. OppFi Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on FirstCash Holdings and OppFi Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.