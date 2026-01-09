Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (FIGR) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Figure Technology (FIGR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Figure Technology is one of 238 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Figure Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGR's full-year earnings has moved 19.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, FIGR has gained about 43% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 7.9% on average. As we can see, Figure Technology is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Hackett Group (HCKT) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.3%.

In Hackett Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Figure Technology belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 110 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.8% so far this year, so FIGR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Hackett Group falls under the Consulting Services industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #168. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -25.9%.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Figure Technology and Hackett Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (FIGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

