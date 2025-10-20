Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Experian (EXPGY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Experian PLC (EXPGY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Experian PLC is one of 260 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Experian PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPGY's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, EXPGY has moved about 10% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -3.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Experian PLC is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is FirstCash Holdings (FCFS). The stock has returned 52% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, FirstCash Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Experian PLC belongs to the Business - Information Services industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 18.4% this year, meaning that EXPGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, FirstCash Holdings falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #90. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -6.9%.

Experian PLC and FirstCash Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

