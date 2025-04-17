Are Business Services Stocks Lagging EXL Service (EXLS) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has ExlService Holdings (EXLS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ExlService Holdings is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 272 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ExlService Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXLS' full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, EXLS has gained about 2.5% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -2.3%. As we can see, ExlService Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR). The stock is up 5.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Gorilla Technology Group Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 204%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ExlService Holdings belongs to the Outsourcing industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.5% so far this year, meaning that EXLS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 131-stock industry is ranked #63. The industry has moved -28.7% so far this year.

ExlService Holdings and Gorilla Technology Group Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

