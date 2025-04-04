Are Business Services Stocks Lagging EDENRED (EDNMY) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has EDENRED (EDNMY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

EDENRED is one of 274 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EDENRED is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EDNMY's full-year earnings has moved 14.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, EDNMY has returned 5.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 0.7% on average. As we can see, EDENRED is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

INTERTEK GP (IKTSY) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.3%.

Over the past three months, INTERTEK GP's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, EDENRED is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 133 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.6% so far this year, so EDNMY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

INTERTEK GP, however, belongs to the Business - Information Services industry. Currently, this 10-stock industry is ranked #175. The industry has moved -5.8% so far this year.

EDENRED and INTERTEK GP could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

