Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Digi Power X Inc. (DGXX) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Digi Power X Inc. (DGXX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Digi Power X Inc. is one of 259 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Digi Power X Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DGXX's full-year earnings has moved 12.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, DGXX has gained about 166% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -13.1%. This means that Digi Power X Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Paysign, Inc. (PAYS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 65.2%.

For Paysign, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Digi Power X Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 124 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.3% so far this year, so DGXX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Paysign, Inc. belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. This 34-stock industry is currently ranked #148. The industry has moved -14.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Digi Power X Inc. and Paysign, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

