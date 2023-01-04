Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cross Country Healthcare is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 344 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cross Country Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCRN's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CCRN has moved about 2.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -30.3%. As we can see, Cross Country Healthcare is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Core & Main (CNM). The stock has returned 1.2% year-to-date.

In Core & Main's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Cross Country Healthcare is a member of the Staffing Firms industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 21.6% this year, meaning that CCRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Core & Main belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #157. The industry has moved -13% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Cross Country Healthcare and Core & Main. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

