Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Coursera (COUR) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Coursera (COUR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Coursera is one of 259 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Coursera is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COUR's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, COUR has returned 7.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 2.1% on average. This shows that Coursera is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 127.6%.

In Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 17.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Coursera belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 124 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 38.6% so far this year, so COUR is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Coursera and Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

