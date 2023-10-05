Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Copart (CPRT) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Copart, Inc. (CPRT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Copart, Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 318 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Copart, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPRT's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CPRT has returned 43.6% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 7.5%. This means that Copart, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sprinkler (CXM). The stock has returned 70.8% year-to-date.

In Sprinkler's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 785.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Copart, Inc. is a member of the Auction and Valuation Services industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 43.1% so far this year, meaning that CPRT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Sprinkler belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 178-stock industry is currently ranked #101. The industry has moved +14.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Copart, Inc. and Sprinkler as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.