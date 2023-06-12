Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Copart (CPRT) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Copart, Inc. (CPRT) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Copart, Inc. is one of 334 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Copart, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPRT's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CPRT has returned about 40.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 5.8%. This shows that Copart, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 40%.

In Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Copart, Inc. is a member of the Auction and Valuation Services industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 40.5% this year, meaning that CPRT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 193-stock industry is currently ranked #102. The industry has moved +17.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Copart, Inc. and Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

