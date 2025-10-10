Are Business Services Stocks Lagging CompoSecure (CMPO) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CompoSecure, Inc. is one of 262 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CompoSecure, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMPO's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CMPO has returned about 32.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 1.9% on average. As we can see, CompoSecure, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 119.3%.

The consensus estimate for Microvast Holdings, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 78.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, CompoSecure, Inc. belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.7% so far this year, so CMPO is performing better in this area.

Microvast Holdings, Inc., however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 125-stock industry is ranked #90. The industry has moved +40.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to CompoSecure, Inc. and Microvast Holdings, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

