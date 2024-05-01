Are Business Services Stocks Lagging CompoSecure (CMPO) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CompoSecure, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 315 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CompoSecure, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMPO's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CMPO has returned 28.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 2.9% on average. This shows that CompoSecure, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Trane Technologies (TT). The stock is up 30.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies' current year EPS has increased 4.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CompoSecure, Inc. belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.6% so far this year, so CMPO is performing better in this area.

Trane Technologies, however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 173-stock industry is ranked #93. The industry has moved +7.8% so far this year.

CompoSecure, Inc. and Trane Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.