Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Climb Global Solutions is one of 307 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Climb Global Solutions is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLMB's full-year earnings has moved 26.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CLMB has returned about 121.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 27.2%. This means that Climb Global Solutions is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Pentair plc (PNR). The stock has returned 46.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Pentair plc's current year EPS has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Climb Global Solutions belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 164 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 55.1% so far this year, so CLMB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Pentair plc, however, belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #204. The industry has moved +23.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Climb Global Solutions and Pentair plc as they could maintain their solid performance.

