Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Clear Channel Outdoor is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 235 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Clear Channel Outdoor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCO's full-year earnings has moved 14.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CCO has returned 8.6% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -9%. This means that Clear Channel Outdoor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Evertec (EVTC) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.5%.

For Evertec, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Clear Channel Outdoor belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11% this year, meaning that CCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Evertec, however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 36-stock industry is ranked #94. The industry has moved -14.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Clear Channel Outdoor and Evertec. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.