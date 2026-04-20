Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Clean Harbors (CLH) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Clean Harbors (CLH) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Clean Harbors is one of 234 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Clean Harbors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLH's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CLH has moved about 28.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -8.2%. As we can see, Clean Harbors is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Quad/Graphics (QUAD). The stock has returned 22% year-to-date.

For Quad/Graphics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Clean Harbors is a member of the Waste Removal Services industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.5% this year, meaning that CLH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Quad/Graphics, however, belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #29. The industry has moved -8.5% so far this year.

Clean Harbors and Quad/Graphics could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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