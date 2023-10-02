Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Clean Harbors (CLH) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Clean Harbors (CLH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Clean Harbors is one of 329 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Clean Harbors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLH's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CLH has returned about 46.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 8% on average. This means that Clean Harbors is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CleanSpark (CLSK). The stock has returned 86.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, CleanSpark's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Clean Harbors belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.6% so far this year, so CLH is performing better in this area.

CleanSpark, however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 187-stock industry is ranked #108. The industry has moved +16% so far this year.

Clean Harbors and CleanSpark could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.