Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Clean Harbors (CLH) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Clean Harbors (CLH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Clean Harbors is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 330 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Clean Harbors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLH's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CLH has returned about 51.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 9.9% on average. As we can see, Clean Harbors is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Core & Main (CNM). The stock is up 64.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Core & Main's current year EPS has increased 6.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Clean Harbors belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.5% so far this year, meaning that CLH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Core & Main is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Clean Harbors and Core & Main as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.