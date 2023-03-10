Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Cipher Mining (CIFR) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cipher Mining Inc. is one of 345 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cipher Mining Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIFR's full-year earnings has moved 70.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CIFR has returned about 153.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 4.3%. As we can see, Cipher Mining Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Crawford & Company B (CRD.B). The stock has returned 24.7% year-to-date.

In Crawford & Company B's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cipher Mining Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 199 individual stocks and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.3% so far this year, meaning that CIFR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Crawford & Company B, however, belongs to the Business - Services industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #48. The industry has moved +12.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Cipher Mining Inc. and Crawford & Company B. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.