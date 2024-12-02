Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Centricus Acquisition (ARQQ) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arqit Quantum Inc. is one of 303 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arqit Quantum Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARQQ's full-year earnings has moved 23.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ARQQ has returned about 68.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 36.4% on average. This shows that Arqit Quantum Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Parsons (PSN). The stock has returned 52.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Parsons' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Arqit Quantum Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 162 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 68.5% this year, meaning that ARQQ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Parsons is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arqit Quantum Inc. and Parsons as they could maintain their solid performance.

