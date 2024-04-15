Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 314 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cellebrite DI Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLBT's full-year earnings has moved 21.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CLBT has moved about 21.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 6.4%. This shows that Cellebrite DI Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 22.8%.

In CompoSecure, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Cellebrite DI Ltd. is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 172 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.7% so far this year, so CLBT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

CompoSecure, Inc. however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #73. The industry has moved +6.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Cellebrite DI Ltd. and CompoSecure, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

