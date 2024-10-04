Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. is one of 312 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Cellebrite DI Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLBT's full-year earnings has moved 24% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CLBT has returned about 91.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 14.4% on average. As we can see, Cellebrite DI Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 55.3%.

In Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 68.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cellebrite DI Ltd. belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 167 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 29% this year, meaning that CLBT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR falls under the Advertising and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #53. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.3%.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. and Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

