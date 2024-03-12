Are Business Services Stocks Lagging CBIZ (CBZ) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has CBIZ (CBZ) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

CBIZ is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 315 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CBIZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBZ's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CBZ has gained about 18.7% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 9.1%. This means that CBIZ is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO). The stock has returned 11.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, CompoSecure, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, CBIZ belongs to the Consulting Services industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.9% so far this year, so CBZ is performing better in this area.

CompoSecure, Inc. however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #45. The industry has moved +8.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on CBIZ and CompoSecure, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.