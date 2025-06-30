Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Cap Gemini (CGEMY) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Cap Gemini SA (CGEMY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cap Gemini SA is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 271 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cap Gemini SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CGEMY's full-year earnings has moved 4.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CGEMY has returned 4.7% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 1.5%. As we can see, Cap Gemini SA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Dave Inc. (DAVE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 187.2%.

For Dave Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 90.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cap Gemini SA belongs to the Outsourcing industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 14.2% so far this year, so CGEMY is performing better in this area.

Dave Inc., however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 130-stock industry is ranked #40. The industry has moved +4.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Cap Gemini SA and Dave Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

