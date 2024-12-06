Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Byrna Technologies (BYRN) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Byrna Technologies Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 305 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Byrna Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYRN's full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BYRN has moved about 189.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 25.3%. As we can see, Byrna Technologies Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT). The stock has returned 127.2% year-to-date.

In AvePoint, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 66.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Byrna Technologies Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 162 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 62% so far this year, so BYRN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. AvePoint, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Byrna Technologies Inc. and AvePoint, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

