Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Byrna Technologies (BYRN) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Byrna Technologies Inc. is one of 312 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Byrna Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYRN's full-year earnings has moved 180.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BYRN has returned about 167.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 14.1% on average. This shows that Byrna Technologies Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Maplebear (CART) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 72.4%.

For Maplebear, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Byrna Technologies Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 167 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 27.7% so far this year, meaning that BYRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Maplebear is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Byrna Technologies Inc. and Maplebear. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

