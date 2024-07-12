Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Byrna Technologies (BYRN) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Byrna Technologies Inc. is one of 315 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Byrna Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYRN's full-year earnings has moved 33.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BYRN has returned about 55.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 6.9% on average. This means that Byrna Technologies Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Fiserv (FI). The stock has returned 13.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Fiserv's current year EPS has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Byrna Technologies Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 170 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23% so far this year, so BYRN is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Fiserv falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #158. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.1%.

Byrna Technologies Inc. and Fiserv could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

