Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Brink's (BCO) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Brink's (BCO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Brink's is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 252 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brink's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCO's full-year earnings has moved 8.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BCO has returned about 20.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 2.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Brink's is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Freightos Limited (CRGO). The stock has returned 8.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Freightos Limited's current year EPS has increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brink's belongs to the Outsourcing industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.3% so far this year, so BCO is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Freightos Limited falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #51. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.6%.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Brink's and Freightos Limited. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

