Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Brink's (BCO) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Brink's (BCO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Brink's is one of 316 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Brink's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCO's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BCO has moved about 45.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 14.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Brink's is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 40.6%.

The consensus estimate for Broadridge Financial Solutions' current year EPS has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brink's belongs to the Outsourcing industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.9% this year, meaning that BCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Broadridge Financial Solutions is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Brink's and Broadridge Financial Solutions as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brink's Company (The) (BCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.