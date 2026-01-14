Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bowman Consulting (BWMN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bowman Consulting is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bowman Consulting is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWMN's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BWMN has gained about 7.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 9.7% on average. This means that Bowman Consulting is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Information Services Group (III) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.6%.

The consensus estimate for Information Services Group's current year EPS has increased 4.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bowman Consulting belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.1% so far this year, meaning that BWMN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Information Services Group belongs to the Consulting Services industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #93. The industry has moved -26.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Bowman Consulting and Information Services Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Information Services Group, Inc. (III) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.