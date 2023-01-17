Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bowman Consulting (BWMN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bowman Consulting is one of 344 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bowman Consulting is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWMN's full-year earnings has moved 24.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BWMN has returned 2.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -25.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Bowman Consulting is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is UiPath (PATH). The stock has returned 8.7% year-to-date.

In UiPath's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bowman Consulting belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 39.6% so far this year, meaning that BWMN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, UiPath falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 199 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -46.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bowman Consulting and UiPath as they could maintain their solid performance.

