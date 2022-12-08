Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Booz Allen Hamilton is one of 333 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Booz Allen Hamilton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAH's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BAH has moved about 25.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -28.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Booz Allen Hamilton is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CBIZ (CBZ). The stock is up 24.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, CBIZ's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Booz Allen Hamilton belongs to the Government Services industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.4% so far this year, so BAH is performing better in this area.

In contrast, CBIZ falls under the Consulting Services industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #31. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -24.5%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Booz Allen Hamilton and CBIZ as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ)

