Are Business Services Stocks Lagging BITDEER TEC GRP (BTDR) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Bitdeer Technologies Group is one of 237 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bitdeer Technologies Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTDR's full-year earnings has moved 29.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BTDR has returned about 8.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 5.4%. This means that Bitdeer Technologies Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.8%.

Over the past three months, Rezolve AI PLC's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bitdeer Technologies Group is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 109 individual companies and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.3% so far this year, so BTDR is performing better in this area. Rezolve AI PLC is also part of the same industry.

Bitdeer Technologies Group and Rezolve AI PLC could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

