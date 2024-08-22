Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Barrett Business Services (BBSI) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Barrett Business Services (BBSI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Barrett Business Services is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 316 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Barrett Business Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBSI's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BBSI has gained about 21% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 11.2%. This shows that Barrett Business Services is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Matterport, Inc. (MTTR). The stock is up 61% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Matterport, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Barrett Business Services is a member of the Outsourcing industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.3% so far this year, so BBSI is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Matterport, Inc. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 171 stocks and is ranked #75. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +22%.

Barrett Business Services and Matterport, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.