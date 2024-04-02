Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Barrett Business Services (BBSI) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Barrett Business Services is one of 315 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Barrett Business Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBSI's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BBSI has returned 9.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 9.3% on average. This means that Barrett Business Services is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 128.5%.

Over the past three months, Byrna Technologies Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 77.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Barrett Business Services belongs to the Outsourcing industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.3% this year, meaning that BBSI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Byrna Technologies Inc. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 173 stocks and is ranked #74. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Barrett Business Services and Byrna Technologies Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.