Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Bakkt (BKKT) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 335 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKKT's full-year earnings has moved 34.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BKKT has gained about 8.4% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 3.2%. This means that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bowman Consulting (BWMN). The stock is up 26.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Bowman Consulting's current year EPS has increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bakkt Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 195 individual stocks and currently sits at #117 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.4% so far this year, so BKKT is performing better in this area.

Bowman Consulting, however, belongs to the Business - Services industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #74. The industry has moved +9.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Bakkt Holdings, Inc. and Bowman Consulting. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

