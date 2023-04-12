Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Avis Budget Group (CAR) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Avis Budget Group (CAR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Avis Budget Group is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 335 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Avis Budget Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAR's full-year earnings has moved 11.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CAR has returned about 19% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 2.5%. This means that Avis Budget Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, International Money Express (IMXI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.1%.

In International Money Express' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Avis Budget Group belongs to the Business - Services industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.1% so far this year, so CAR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, International Money Express falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #73. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7%.

Avis Budget Group and International Money Express could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

