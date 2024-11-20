Are Business Services Stocks Lagging AvePoint (AVPT) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AvePoint, Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 305 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AvePoint, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVPT's full-year earnings has moved 66.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AVPT has gained about 101.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 22% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AvePoint, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 234%.

The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 950% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AvePoint, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 163 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 30.4% this year, meaning that AVPT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Byrna Technologies Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on AvePoint, Inc. and Byrna Technologies Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.