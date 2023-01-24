Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Aterian (ATER) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Aterian (ATER) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Aterian is one of 344 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aterian is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATER's full-year earnings has moved 16.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ATER has returned about 85.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -24.8%. This means that Aterian is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Chindata Group Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (CD). The stock is up 6.7% year-to-date.

In Chindata Group Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aterian belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 199 individual stocks and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 44.2% this year, meaning that ATER is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Chindata Group Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Aterian and Chindata Group Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aterian, Inc. (ATER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chindata Group Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (CD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.