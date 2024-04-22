Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Arq, Inc. (ARQ) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Arq, Inc. (ARQ) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Arq, Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 314 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arq, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARQ's full-year earnings has moved 11.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ARQ has gained about 132.6% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 2.4%. This shows that Arq, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 89.6%.

The consensus estimate for GigaCloud Technology Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 15.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Arq, Inc. is a member of the Waste Removal Services industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.3% this year, meaning that ARQ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, GigaCloud Technology Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 172-stock industry is currently ranked #148. The industry has moved +2.7% year to date.

Arq, Inc. and GigaCloud Technology Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

