Are Business Services Stocks Lagging APi Group (APG) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has APi (APG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

APi is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 314 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. APi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APG's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, APG has returned 13.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 8.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that APi is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Core & Main (CNM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 46.6%.

Over the past three months, Core & Main's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, APi belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.1% so far this year, so APG is performing better in this area.

Core & Main, however, belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #171. The industry has moved +14.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to APi and Core & Main as they could maintain their solid performance.

