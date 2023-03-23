Are Business Services Stocks Lagging APi Group (APG) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has APi (APG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

APi is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 345 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. APi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APG's full-year earnings has moved 7.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that APG has returned about 12.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 1.9%. This means that APi is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, UiPath (PATH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 27.6%.

Over the past three months, UiPath's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, APi belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.2% so far this year, so APG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, UiPath belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 199-stock industry is currently ranked #144. The industry has moved +7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to APi and UiPath as they could maintain their solid performance.

