Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Amplitude (AMPL) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amplitude, Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 260 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amplitude, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMPL's full-year earnings has moved 17.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AMPL has returned about 17.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 3.4%. This shows that Amplitude, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

AppLovin (APP) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4%.

In AppLovin's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 23% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amplitude, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 122 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.2% so far this year, so AMPL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. AppLovin is also part of the same industry.

Amplitude, Inc. and AppLovin could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.