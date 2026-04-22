Are Business Services Stocks Lagging AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AMN Healthcare Services is one of 234 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AMN Healthcare Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMN's full-year earnings has moved 163.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AMN has gained about 32.2% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -9.1%. This means that AMN Healthcare Services is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Digi Power X Inc. (DGXX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35.7%.

Over the past three months, Digi Power X Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AMN Healthcare Services is a member of the Business - Services industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.8% so far this year, so AMN is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Digi Power X Inc. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 111 stocks and is ranked #173. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.1%.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track AMN Healthcare Services and Digi Power X Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.