Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is one of 271 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMADY's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AMADY has moved about 11.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -1.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU). The stock is up 15.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 131 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.4% so far this year, so AMADY is performing better in this area. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR and Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.