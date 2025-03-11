Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 290 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMADY's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AMADY has returned about 12.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 0.4% on average. This shows that Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP). The stock is up 3.3% year-to-date.

For Loop Industries, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 151 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.1% so far this year, so AMADY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Loop Industries, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR and Loop Industries, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

