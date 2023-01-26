Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is one of 344 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMADY's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AMADY has gained about 25.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 25.2% on average. This means that Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is FirstCash Holdings (FCFS). The stock has returned 4.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, FirstCash Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 199 individual stocks and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 44.4% so far this year, so AMADY is performing better in this area.

FirstCash Holdings, however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #104. The industry has moved -4.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR and FirstCash Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

