Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Alithya Group (ALYAF) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Alithya Group (ALYAF) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alithya Group is one of 272 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alithya Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALYAF's full-year earnings has moved 21.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ALYAF has gained about 15.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -0.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Alithya Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Cintas (CTAS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 14%.

Over the past three months, Cintas' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Alithya Group belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 131 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 26.3% so far this year, so ALYAF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cintas, however, belongs to the Business - Services industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #78. The industry has moved +36.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Alithya Group and Cintas as they could maintain their solid performance.

