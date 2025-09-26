Are Business Services Stocks Lagging AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is one of 253 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRS' full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AIRS has moved about 40.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -0.8%. This means that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Enpro (NPO). The stock has returned 28.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Enpro's current year EPS has increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 118 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 37.8% so far this year, so AIRS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Enpro is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Enpro. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

