Are Business Services Stocks Lagging AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 329 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRS' full-year earnings has moved 175% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AIRS has moved about 106.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 9.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, UiPath (PATH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 27.6%.

For UiPath, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 187 individual companies and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.1% so far this year, so AIRS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. UiPath is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and UiPath as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

