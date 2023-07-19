Are Business Services Stocks Lagging AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 330 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRS' full-year earnings has moved 20% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AIRS has returned 140.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 14% on average. This shows that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Aptiv PLC (APTV). The stock has returned 17% year-to-date.

In Aptiv PLC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 187 individual companies and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26% so far this year, so AIRS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Aptiv PLC is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Aptiv PLC as they could maintain their solid performance.

